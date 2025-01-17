75-year-old woman shot multiple times by 95-year-old husband leading to standoff, deputies say

By Adrianna Hargrove and Kelly Kendall

DAVIDSON COUNTY, North Carolina (WXII) — A 75-year-old North Carolina woman was shot multiple times in her car by her 95-year-old husband Thursday in Davidson County, according to the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said they responded to a call at 7:50 a.m. about a domestic incident at a home on Bald Cypress Drive.

When deputies arrived, they found the woman with several gunshot wounds still inside the car in the driveway. Investigators said the woman’s husband then barricaded himself in their home and refused to come out for deputies. Once deputies were able to go inside the home, they discovered the man dead. The sheriff’s office said the man turned the gun on himself.

WXII spoke with a witness of the shooting who wished to remain anonymous. She says she was driving Thursday morning when she saw a distressed woman waving her down.

“She was waving me down, so I stopped, and she said ‘he’s trying to kill me.’”

The witness says she pulled into the driveway to call 911 for the woman when the shooter came out of the house.

“He comes walking up to the passenger side door there where she was sitting, so he’s right there, close range, the window still down. And, he brings up the gun and he says, ‘give me back my money.’ and I don’t know exactly what it was she said, because he had a gun,” the witness said. “And then it was like pop, pop, pop, pop several times.”

After shooting the victim, the witness says the shooter pointed the gun at her. The witness then got out of the car.

“He starts walking around to the back of the car where I’m going, but then he stopped. I stopped. He stopped,” the witness said. “Then he went back inside the house.”

The witness says she left the scene unharmed.

“I don’t know why he didn’t shoot me too because he obviously was mad at me as well for being the one to call the police and help her in any way, shape or form,” the witness said.

Now, she is now trying to process what she experienced.

“I am just so shaky,” she said. “I’m still in kind of disbelief.”

During the standoff, neighbors received at reverse 911 call telling them to stay inside their homes.

“Very much of a shock this morning to get a phone call from one of the neighbors stating police was in the neighborhood,” Patricia Polhemus said.

Neighbors said they couldn’t believe this happened in their neighborhood.

“This is a very safe neighborhood. This is the first time anything like this, in the five years that I have lived here, has occurred,” David Raue said.

The criminal investigations division processed the crime scene.

Investigators said the woman who was shot remains in critical condition at Wake Forest Baptist Hospital at this time.

