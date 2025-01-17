As Trump presidency approaches, Minnesota’s largest county and city distance themselves from ICE



By Adam Duxter, Ubah Ali

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — As Donald Trump prepares to swear in as America’s 47th president, his campaign promises of mass deportation are lingering in the minds of local leaders in Minnesota.

While a bill to make Minnesota a Sanctuary State failed in 2024, Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) considers Anoka, Hennepin, Dakota and Ramsey counties as “sanctuary counties.” The distinction comes from the county’s refusal to hold non-citizens on detainer, giving ICE a chance to intervene.

“Our office is not involved in civil immigration enforcement because that is the role of the federal government, not Hennepin County,” wrote a spokesperson for the Hennepin County Sheriff’s office this week.

Simply put, the agency won’t interfere or impede ICE investigations, but it won’t do the job of federal investigators.

The same goes for police in Minneapolis. A 2017 “separation ordinance” restricts city employees from inquiring about immigration status, or from participating in the enforcement of civil immigration issues.

“It is not our role to enforce federal law,” said Karen Moe, the city’s director of Neighborhood and Community Relations. “We will not impede with the federal government doing their work, but we do have work we have to do in terms of meeting the needs of our residents.”

Organizations step up for undocumented community

As Trump’s second inauguration nears, some grassroots organizations are ramping up efforts to inform communities who are bracing for mass deportations.

Deportation is a real fear in the Twin Cities, where roughly 164,000 people are at risk of deportation.

A community conversation took place Sunday inside St. Paul’s Lutheran Church. Pastor Hierald Osorto says he hears the uncertainty and anxiety and, in response, he’s stepping up along with community groups like Unidos MN to change the narrative.

“We have to start somewhere,” Osorto said.

Scenario-based sessions where people can ask questions, share their fears and learn how to navigate potential situations if approached or detained by immigration authorities.

“If we don’t start having at least spaces where people are coming and sharing or have opportunities to share what’s on their mind, we don’t know how to navigate what might be ahead,” Osorto said.

Tools community and faith-based groups believe will help families replace fear with practical advice and information.

