Doorbell camera helps solve woman’s murder

By Stephanie Moore

MYRTLE BEACH, South Carolina (WYFF) — A South Carolina man was sentenced to life in prison after a doorbell camera revealed he killed his girlfriend, according to Fifteenth Circuit Solicitor Jimmy Richardson.

Charles William Murphy, Jr., 56, was found guilty Wednesday evening of murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime following a trial that began on Monday.

Murphy was sentenced to life in prison immediately after the jury reached its verdict.

Murphy will not be eligible for parole or any supervised release.

Investigators said on May 9, 2022, Murphy called 911 and said he found his girlfriend dead in her home in Socastee.

Murphy told police his girlfriend had kicked him out the previous Friday and he was gone all weekend.

However, a Ring camera video from across the street showed him going in and out of the house that entire time.

After Murphy was developed as a suspect, his clothes were tested and were positive for gunshot residue, investigators said.

Through further investigation, police said it was determined Murphy killed Teresa Lischer, 58, with a shotgun in her own home on that Saturday night, then took the rest of the weekend to try to cover his tracks.

