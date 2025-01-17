More than a dozen bricks of cocaine found hidden inside car

By Richard Bourne

RANKIN COUNTY, Mississippi (WAPT) — A Georgia woman was arrested and accused of trafficking more than a dozen bricks of cocaine hidden in her car.

The Rankin County Sheriff’s Department said a deputy pulled a woman over who was swerving on Interstate 20 near mile marker 66.

Amely Dominguez, 24, of Marietta, Georgia, was driving. The deputy asked to search her car after getting suspicious she was involved in criminal activity.

After inspecting the car at the Rankin County Sheriff’s Department Impound Lot, officials found 18 bricks of what they believe to be cocaine hidden inside the front and rear bumpers of the car.

Dominguez is charged with trafficking a controlled substance.

