Plane crashes near Bentonville Municipal Airport in Northwest Arkansas

BENTONVILLE, Arkansas (KHBS/KHOG) — A plane crashed into a field near the Bentonville Municipal Airport in Arkansas Thursday afternoon.

40/29 Meteorologist Majestic Storm was at Osage Park when the plane crashed.

The plane appeared to have trouble in the sky and was veering right and left. It looked like the pilot was trying to avoid hitting either Bentonville Brewery or traffic on 14th Street.

“I noticed the landing gear was out but was all messed up, wheels folder underneath the plane,” Jack Rogers, who also witnessed the crash, said.

There were two people in the plane. The father of the passenger told 40/29 News the plane was coming from Indiana and was making a fuel stop in Bentonville.

The plane was on its last call for landing when the engine gave out.

The pilot was brought to the hospital to have a possibly broken collarbone checked out.

The passenger suffered only a bloody nose.

The plane is a Piper PA-24-250 Comanche, a fixed-wing single-engine model.

The FAA and NTSB have been called to come to the scene and investigate.

The Bentonville Municipal Airport is located on a 140-acre lot just south of 14th Street. It has a runway of just over 5,000 feet in length.

