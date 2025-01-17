Pulitzer Prize-winning cartoonist Darrin Bell arrested for AI child porn, Sacramento sheriff says

By David Groves

SACRAMENTO, Calif (KCRA) — The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a Sacramento-based Pulitzer Prize-winning cartoonist on accusations of being in possession of child pornography.

Detectives from the Sacramento Valley Internet Crimes Against Children served a search warrant to 49-year-old Darrin Bell’s home Wednesday morning after receiving a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Detectives said they recovered images and movies depicting child sex abuse, material believed to be computer-generated content.

“The reason that’s important is prior to Jan. 1, none of those were illegal,” said Sgt. Amar Gandhi, of the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office.

AB 1831 went into effect Jan. 1. It explicitly made computer-generated and AI-generated child sexual abuse material illegal, putting its possession under the same penal code as child pornography.

“It’s a step in the right direction,” said Gandhi.

In all 134 videos linked to the same account controlled by Bell were recovered, the sheriff’s office said. Investigators are still working to determine where it came from and if it was created in the home.

Bell was booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail on $1 million bail.

Bell is a UC Berkeley graduate who became the first Black person to win the Pulitzer Prize for cartooning. He’s best known for his syndicated comic strips “Candorville” and “Rudy Park.” Candorville is reportedly carried by more than 100 newspapers.

He’s due in court on Friday.

This was the first arrest by Sacramento Valley Internet Crimes Against Detectives involving a charge for the possession of computer-generated/AI child sex abuse material, according to the sheriff’s office. It noted the law changed this year to include AI-generated material as a criminal offense.

Assemblymember Marc Berman, D-San Mateo, authored AB 1831 after the California District Attorney’s Association notified him of the loophole hindering prosecution against people with AI generated child sex abuse material.

“California law made it illegal to create or distribute child sexual abuse material, but it specifically said of real children,” he said Thursday. “This was a loophole essentially in the law that wasn’t prepared for A.I. technology and deepfake technology.”

Two weeks after taking effect, Berman said Bell’s case marked the first case he had heard of the bill being used to charge a suspect.

Artificial intelligence continues to become more advanced and more difficult to differentiate, according to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

“Unfortunately, with all technology that’s generally designed to make our lives better, faster, quicker, all of those things, unfortunately, these offenders find ways to exploit it,” said Jennifer Newman, an executive director at the center. “What we’re seeing is different ways that technology is being used to create new child sexual abuse material, to change images that are actually normal, everyday photos.”

The office received 36 million cyber tip line reports in 2024, she said.

