‘Reach, throw, go’: Firefighters train for ice rescues

By Megan Mannering

Click here for updates on this story

LEXINGTON, Kentucky (WLEX) — With last week’s wintry mix, Lexington firefighters took advantage of frozen ponds on Monday, training for water and ice rescues.

Throughout the day, groups of special operations firefighters met at a pond near Jacobson Park. Donning dry suits meant for sub-zero temps, the firefighters simulated emergency scenarios.

One firefighter acted as the victim, dropping into the icy water, while the others pulled him out with lifesaving techniques.

“If you do find someone stuck in the ice, we go by this: Reach, throw, and go,” said LFD Captain Ryan Hogsten.

Once you’ve called 911, “reach out” to the victim with a stick, pole, or anything nearby. “Throw” a rope or something similar for the victims to grab onto. Lastly, “go,” which is the firefighters’ cue to leap into action.

According to Hogsten, ice emergencies can happen more easily than you’d think.

“Just last year, we had an animal out there, and a person went out to try to get them and fell through the ice,” said Hogsten.

Not every department is equipped to respond, however. Of the 600+ firefighters with the LFD, only about 10% are trained for ice rescue.

“These guys are regular firemen but also have an extra 400 hours of rescue training to do these types of scenarios.”

If they can save even one person, the training is well worth it.

“Because we do have ice right now, we augmented our schedule to make sure we got this training in, and for the next three days that’s what our department and special operations will be doing,” said Hogsten.

Any ice less than five inches thick is dangerous to walk on, according to Hogsten. His biggest piece of advice for Kentuckians? Don’t risk it.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.