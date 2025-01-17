Water patrol sounding alert on Lake Minnetonka ice ridges: “It’s never safe”

By Adam Duxter

LAKE MINNETONKA, Minnesota (WCCO) — As Twin Cities temperatures continue to fluctuate, rescue crews are sounding the alarm on a dangerous facet of Lake Minnetonka.

The Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office Water Patrol says they’ve made three ice rescues in the past three weeks – twice when ATVs went through the ice and another when an ice skater broke through.

Areas near bridges remain thin, but another, less obvious, feature has them concerned — ice ridges.

“They just build against each other, and it’s a ridge that forms, and it’s not safe,” said Lt. Rick Rehman of the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office.

The ridges form where land comes to a point — like near the edges of bays — and can pile and fold, becoming brittle.

The ridges can be difficult to detect, sometimes until you’re right on top of one.

“If you’re looking for them, you can find them, but if we do get snow, the pressure ridges could be covered, and it could be dangerous, especially if you’re on a snowmobile, a car, or an ATV,” Rehman said.

The Sheriff’s Office Water Patrol says with warmer weather coming this weekend, they want people to be extra cautious if they’re on the lake.

The office says they’re willing to point out problem areas ahead of time for anyone hitting the lake. Rehman says if you’re headed out to make an emergency plan ahead of time.

