Detroit Lions players frustrated and disappointed after divisional playoff loss to the Washington Commanders

By Nick Lentz

Click here for updates on this story

DETROIT (WWJ) — Anger, frustration and disappointment are just a few of the many feelings Detroit Lions players are dealing with following their playoff loss to the Washington Commanders.

“You know, there’s stuff to be proud of, but at the same time it we came short of our goal. And you know, that’s one team’s gonna be happy at the end of the year, and it’s not us,” linebacker Alex Anzalone said in the locker room shortly after the game.

The final score of Saturday night’s divisional playoff game at Ford Field was 45-31. The Lions turned the ball over five times in the loss.

“Obviously, we hurt ourselves, but they played better than us,” receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown said.

St. Brown had eight receptions for 137 yards on Saturday.

The Lions defense couldn’t figure out how to stop rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels, who completed 71% of his passes, had two passing touchdowns and 51 rushing yards.

“Win, lose or draw, it’s always a learning experience within it all,” defensive lineman Al-Quadin Muhammad said. “I’m gonna take a look at the tape and take the negative and the positive and learn from it all.”

Detroit went into Saturday’s game as the NFC’s No. 1 seed and on the heels of a historic 15-2 regular season, which saw many team records broken.

Lifelong fans had high hopes for the team to finally hoist the Vince Lombardi Trophy — an accolade which has now evaded Detroit for 58 seasons.

The streak of never appearing in a Super Bowl will also continue.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.