2 arrested for impersonating firefighters, using illegitimate fire truck in Palisades Fire area

By KABC Staff

California (KABC) — Two people from Oregon were arrested for reportedly impersonating firefighters and using an illegitimate fire truck in the Palisades Fire evacuation zone, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department announced Sunday.

According to LASD, Los Angeles Police officers patrolling the area on Saturday noticed a fire truck that “did not appear to be legitimate”.

Sheriff deputies then made contact with the individuals in the fire truck as they attempted to enter an evacuation zone. The occupants claimed to be from “Roaring River Fire Department” in Oregon, an agency deputies said was not legitimate.

Deputies also noticed that the individuals were both wearing turnout gear and CAL Fire t-shirts. They also had helmets and radios in their possession.

Both suspects, Dustin Nehl, 31, and Jennifer Nehl, 44, were arrested for impersonating a firefighter and entering an evacuation zone. The truck, which was purchased at an auction, was also impounded.

Dustin Nehl has a criminal history in Oregon for criminal mischief and arson.

The case will be presented to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office for filing consideration on Tuesday.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact the Major Crimes Bureau at 562-946-7853. If you prefer to remain anonymous, you may call “L.A. Crime Stoppers” at 800-222-TIPS (8477).

