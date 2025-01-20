Alabama National Guard activates members for winter storm

By Shannon Delcambre

Alabama (WVTM) — Hundreds of Alabama National Guard service members have been called to duty to help in the winter storm approaching the state.

According to a news release, the activation on Jan. 19 involves more than 400 members who will operate out of seven regional facilities from Birmingham to Mobile.

“One of the unique things about our Guardsmen is being part of the communities they serve,” said Maj. Gen. David Pritchett, Alabama National Guard Adjutant General. “Stepping up to tackle uncommon challenges is a huge responsibility, but we’re proud to stand with our state partners to see our neighbors through the storm.”

The ALNG’s Mobility Support Teams are ready to help with route reconnaissance, right of way clearance, transportation of critical resources, search and rescue and more, according to the news release.

The ALNG will operate under the direction of the Alabama Emergency Management Agency, alongside the Alabama Department of Transportation, Alabama Law Enforcement Agency and local services during the duration of the winter weather response.

