Man arrested after intense brawl with girlfriend’s daughter reveals active warrant

SPARTANBURG, South Carolina (WYFF) — Officers in Spartanburg, South Carolina, arrested a man after an intense brawl with his girlfriend’s daughter brought an active warrant to light.

The Spartanburg Police Department responded to the Robert Smalls Apartments on Wofford Street regarding a disturbance with weapons around 9:30 p.m. Saturday.

Upon arrival, police talked to a man who stated he got into an argument that turned physical with his girlfriend’s daughter.

Officers said both the man who was identified as 60-year-old Nikita McCollum and his girlfriend’s daughter admitted to hitting one another with a wooden bed post and throwing punches at each other.

McCollum said the argument started due to the daughter’s behavior and lack of contributing to chores around the house. The argument turned physical when McCollum started hitting her in the head with the bed post. The daughter responded by punching McCollum and taking the bed post to strike him in the leg.

The daughter stated that she was in the living room minding her own business trying to find a job, when McCollum, referred to as “Speedy,” attacked her with a “wooden pointy thing” and verbally attacked her.

According to officers, the daughter was temporarily staying at the home with her mother and McCollum.

Authorities said due to the conflicting accounts of the incident, they were unable to identify the primary aggressor.

The investigation led officers to discover that “Speedy” has an active warrant for a parole violation dating back to 2020. For this reason, McCollum was arrested and booked into the Spartanburg County Detention Center, where the warrant was served.

According to the detention center, McCollum was released after noon Sunday.

