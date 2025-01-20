Man dies while trying to save his dog on icy pond

By Carrie Hodgin

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, North Carolina (WXII) — A man died while trying to rescue his dog in an icy pond, according to the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said Phillip Daniel Skelley, 34, had reportedly gone missing on Sunday while searching for his dog.

Investigators said a K-9 tracked Skelley from his home to an iced-over pond located off Burton Road. Deputies said they discovered two holes in the ice, one large and one smaller, located toward the middle of the pond.

Skelley was found dead in the pond. Investigators said they believe his dog may have been on the ice when it gave way while he was trying to rescue it. The sheriff’s office said there were no signs of foul play and that his death appeared to have been an accident.

The Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office, members of the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office dive team and several local fire departments responded to the scene.

