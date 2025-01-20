Sheriff: Man rams vehicle with pregnant woman inside

By Adam Kight

Click here for updates on this story

DAVIESS COUNTY, Kentucky (WEVV) — A Thursday night crash in Daviess County ended with one man in jail after authorities say he intentionally hit the other vehicle, which had a pregnant woman inside.

Deputies were called to the scene of a wreck on Pleasant Valley Road around 9 p.m. on Thursday night.

According to the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office, deputies who arrived at the scene discovered three vehicles involved in the wreck, including a parked car.

After investigating the incident, authorities say they determined Dion Bates intentionally rammed one of the other vehicles, causing it to lose control and hit the parked car.

DCSO says one of the occupants of the vehicle that was rammed was a pregnant woman, who had an injury to her arm because of the crash.

Authorities say they learned the incident allegedly began in the parking lot of a nearby restaurant, where Bates rammed the victim’s vehicle for the first time before following them and ramming them several more times.

Bates was arrested and booked into the Daviess County Jail on six counts of wanton endangerment.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.