SHOW GOAT TRAGEDY: Morris 9-year-old loses five show goats to barn fire

By Braden Bates

TULSA, Oklahoma (KJRH) — An Okmulgee County nine-year-old’s five prized show goats were tragically killed in a barn fire, in mid-January.

Stormi Bible is a decorated goat exhibitor, winning numerous awards with each of her goats. She said all six of her goats were disciplined and she got to learn with them.

Bible’s been showing goats for a little more than a year and a half spending every day with her kids.

But after their barn caught fire taking the lives of five of her six goats, she’s hanging on to the time she had with them.

“It’s pretty hard to look at the barn that we spent every single day and night in. We took very good care of these goats. They were very spoiled and loved,” said Camarie Lansdale.

Bible’s family said they’re taking tragedy one step at a time — using this experience to teach Stormi about perseverance.

While the family said they’ve lost $15,000 in livestock and even more in equipment, the loss of Stormi’s friends is what they’re navigating.

But as Oklahomans do, they’re rallying around Stormi and her family.

Mandy Loyd and Camarie Lansdale said they’re grateful to the livestock and Morris community.

“We’ve had a few people donate goats to her trying to help her get back on her feet,” said Loyd.

She said the generosity has been overwhelming. Lansdale said it’s a testament to Stormi and her passion for showing goats.

“It’s been amazing. We didn’t quite realize the people we had behind us until this happened,” said Lansdale.

While they’re mourning the loss of five of the goats the sixth is recovering on a nearby farm.

Little T suffered severe injuries. As firefighters battled the blaze the family said it was a miracle when they found Little T.

“We thought she had died with the rest of them. So we were just kind of watching the firefighters put it up and thankfully they went around that backside to come in and try to spot it from continuing,” Lansdale said.

That’s when firefighters found Little Tea alive. Lansdale and Loyd said they grabbed Little Tea taking her right to the vet’s office.

Now their miracle kid is on her road to recovery.

“She doesn’t have too bad of lung damage, but she does have some from smoke inhalation. But she’s our little miracle. I mean that goat’s been a fighter for us since day one,” said Lansdale.

Lansdale and Loyd said they’re taking things slow at the moment but are looking to rebuild the barn while keeping the memories from the last one.

When 2 News asked Stormi if she would show again, she said, “Yes.” But this time it will be in honor of Princeton, Winston, Sissy Bear, Honey Bun and Dutchess.

