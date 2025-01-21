Community on high alert after crocodile is seen outside of home

By Jessica Holly, Aaron Page

NORTHEAST MIAMI-DADE, Florida (WSVN) — A neighborhood in Northeast Miami-Dade experienced a tense Monday morning when a crocodile was seen crawling outside the front door of one of their homes.

Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office responded to a call at a home in the area of Northeast 209th Street and 23rd Avenue.

“Stand right there,” a deputy told residents. “Stay as far as that.”

At the time, the people inside the home had no idea why deputies were there. That was before they took a look at their home surveillance video and saw the animal in the middle of their yard.

“So we started kind of looking at the surveillance and looking around and then we see this very, very large crocodile right in the yard,” said Gil Kochavi, who found the croc at the doorstep of his parent’s home.

Surveillance footage from a couple of weeks ago caught a crocodile at the same home.

“I think it’s the same one, but I can’t tell you for certain,” said Kochavi.

Deputies were also called that night to keep an eye on the crocodile.

“It’s a little cold out, so I understand if a crocodile wants to move from one location to another. I just hope he’s safe,” said Kochavi.

The community has a lake in the middle of it, and neighbors said crocodiles have been in the area for a long time.

But now, neighbors believe the animals are getting too close for comfort.

“This is very dangerous to have this animal in our lake,” said Clara Pilo, a neighbor.

“It’s a little unnerving in the park. It’s very unnerving when they are walking down the street,” said Edward Brian, another neighbor.

7Skyforce spotted the crocodile Monday morning resting near bushes for a couple of hours.

“He was resting right here and then he walked this way,” said Kochavi.

But the crocodile ultimately made its way back to the lake.

“I mean it’s a little scary, but generally speaking if you don’t bother them, they don’t bother you and it’s part of living in Florida,” said Kochavi.

Neighbors added that it’s been known for a long time that three crocodiles live in the lake but always stay either there or on the banks.

It’s unclear if there are plans to relocate them.

