Daughter charged with father’s murder

By Ryan Dickstein

BALTIMORE (WMAR) — A daughter charged for the murder of her father.

Brian Reed, 59, was shot to death on January 18.

Baltimore City Police say his 37-year-old daughter, Shanelle Reed, pulled the trigger.

She was still at the crime scene, on Groveland Avenue, when officers arrived.

Brian had called police earlier in the day, accusing Shanelle of locking him out of their house.

Less than an hour later, Shanelle dialed 911 alleging being assaulted by her father.

According to charging documents, Shanelle provided detectives with a written statement detailing what happened.

“I went upstairs to get my weapon, my gun, while my dad Brian, was still trying to unscrew the deadbolt and I shot towards him,” wrote Shanelle. He seemed to hesitate while still working on the door but then he eventually left the house, and I shot toward him once more and called 911.”

Investigators ended up recovering a .40 caliber Glock handgun and ammunition from the home.

Shanelle has a bail hearing scheduled for Tuesday at 1:30pm. Trial is tentatively set for February 19.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.

