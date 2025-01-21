Good Samaritan hit by SUV while trying to help previous crash victims

By Zac Harmon

BYRON TOWNSHIP, Michigan (WXMI) — A man who stopped the help others involved in a crash suffered serious injuries when a passing SUV lost control and hit him on Tuesday.

The Good Samaritan was trying to help people in a Chevrolet Traverse who were just in a crash along 100th Street just west of US-131 in Byron Township around 9:50 a.m. While the man was checking on the people in the Traverse, a woman driving a Honda Pilot lost control, hitting the man.

The 46-year-old from Middleville was alert when taken to the hospital. The Kent County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the crash that injured him.

Deputies remind drivers to slow down during inclement weather, give yourself plenty of time to make it to your destination, and be extra careful when driving with poor road conditions. If you spot a vehicle that slid off the road, remember you and other drivers could easily lose control too.

