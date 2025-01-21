‘I did it’: Man admits to beating, killing his wife with hammer, police say

By Faran Fronczak

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis police say a man admitted to “bludgeoning his wife to death” with a hammer then texted his daughter to tell her about the crime.

IMPD officers were dispatched just after 1 p.m. Friday to the 2800 block of Questend Drive South for a death investigation after Terry Ogle, 79, called 911 and told dispatch, “I did it” after beating his wife.

That block in the Burris neighborhood off Kessler Boulevard North Drive near Marian University.

Court documents obtained by News 8 when officers arrived, Ogle met them at the scene and was taken into custody. Officers then found his wife, Mary Ogle, 76, suffering from blunt force trauma to her head and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Terry Ogle was transported to Eskenazi Hospital, where he was treated for self-inflicted “lacerations on his wrist” and high blood pressure.

While on scene, detectives spoke with Terry Ogle’s daughter where she said her father texted her, saying he was going to jail for killing her stepmother.

Detectives then reviewed the 911 call made by Terry Ogle. The 911 operator asks the nature of the emergency, and he responds “the nature of the emergency is that there’s been some violence.”

The dispatcher asks if there are weapons involved. Terry Ogle responds, “A blunt instrument, yes… It’s a hammer.” He then says, “She’s deceased. Yeah, she’s been down for a while.”

When dispatch asks if he wants instructions on how to do CPR, he says, “It’s too late.”

Terry Ogle told the 911 dispatcher he “bludgeoned her to death,” adding, “It’s a long story. I’ve been under depression for a while. So, we weren’t arguing, I just lost it. I think she’s having an affair. I think she was having an affair, so I lost it.”

After his release from Eskenazi, Terry Ogle was arrested for murder and booked into the Marion County jail without bond.

His first court appearance is scheduled for 10 a.m. Wednesday.

Mental health resources

Be Well Indiana Indiana Suicide Prevention Indiana Department of Child Services’ Children’s Mental Health Initiative National Suicide and Crisis Lifeline: 988 or 800-273-8255

Help is available for victims of domestic violence. Below is a list of suggested resources on the Domestic Violence Network website:

National Domestic Violence Hotline: 800-799-7233 or text START to 88788 National Domestic Violence Hotline en español: 800-799-7233 o texto “START” al 88788 Indiana Coalition Against Domestic Violence: 24-hour hotline available at 800-332-7385 Indiana Coalition to End Sexual Assault and Human Trafficking La Plaza Indy The Julian Center Indiana Child Abuse Hotline: 800-800-5556 National Sexual Assault Hotline: 800-656-4673

