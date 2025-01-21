investigators seek tips in deadly stabbing of 17-year-old girl in 1975

By WGAL Staff

BUCKS COUNTY, Pennsylvania (WGAL) — It’s been 50 years since a teen was stabbed to death in the parking lot of a Pennsylvania mall, and police are asking for help solving this cold case.

The Bucks County District Attorney’s Office and the Middletown Township Police Department continue to investigate the murder of 17-year-old Patricia “Patty” Bartlett and are seeking new leads.

“Patty suffered a heinous death at the hands of an unknown violent predator,” District Attorney Jennifer Schorn said. “Although the case went unsolved, Middletown Township Police have never forgotten about Patty’s murder. Throughout the decades that followed they have continually pursued every lead. Additionally, they reexamined the evidence as there were developments in forensic science. Detectives with my office are working hand in glove with Middletown to pool resources to continue in this endeavor.

“Our hearts go out to Patty’s family. We hope they know we will continue to pursue every investigative lead in Patty’s case.”

Police were dispatched around 5:30 p.m. on Jan. 13, 1975, for a stabbing in the parking lot of the Oxford Valley Mall, near the former Gimbels department store.

When officers arrived, they found Bartlett with multiple stab wounds.

She was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Victim was avid photographer

Bartlett was a senior at Pennsbury High School at the time of her death.

Police learned she was an avid photographer who had gone to the mall that day to purchase film to capture an upcoming snowstorm.

Bartlett had also been working as a waitress at the former CoCo’s Restaurant on Lincoln Highway for about a year.

Police said they still want to hear from you, even if you think the information is unimportant or you believe investigators have heard it before.

Call Bucks County Detectives at 215-348-6354 or the Middletown Township Police Department at 215-750-3870.

Tips can also be left through bucksda.org or with the Middletown Township Police Department at mtpd.org.

You can also call the anonymous tip phone line at 215-750-3888.

Tipsters can remain anonymous.

