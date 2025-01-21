Man arrested at Aventura Mall after child found alone in Cybertruck

By John MacLauchlan

AVENTURA, Florida (WFOR) — A Pennsylvania man was taken into custody after he reportedly left a small child alone in a Tesla Cybertruck found in a mall parking lot late last week.

According to Aventura police, on Friday, Jan. 17, they received a call about an unattended child in a silver Cybertruck in the Macy’s garage at the Aventura Mall.

When an officer arrived, he found that the truck was not running and the rear passenger window was slightly lowered, according to the incident report. In the rear seat, a young girl was sleeping in a car seat.

According to the report, the child was breathing normally and she did not appear to be in any distress.

The officer then spotted a cell phone in the front seat and saw it was on a phone call for 53 minutes. He then tried the driver’s side door handle and it unlocked.

The officer picked up the phone and called the number on the open line.

Vadim Fedorovsky, 36, from Reading, Pennsylvania answered, according to the report. The officer introduced himself and told Fedorovsky to return to his vehicle because there was a small child left unattended inside.

When Fedorovsky returned, he tried to explain what had happened. That information was not provided in the incident report.

He was then advised of his rights, arrested and taken to jail.

Fedorovsky has been charged with child neglect without bodily harm.

