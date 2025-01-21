Police say GPS tracking device led them to arrests of suspects in string of armed robberies

By Ophelie Jacobson

Click here for updates on this story

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) — Des Moines police say a GPS tracking device helped lead them to arrest two people after three armed robberies were reported over 30 minutes Saturday.

Thirty-six-year-old Clayton Joseph Sanders and 23-year-old Neveah Jeaniya Burks were charged with three counts of first-degree robbery, conspiracy to commit a forcible felony and persons ineligible to carry dangerous weapons.

Police were called to three separate Walgreens at 1330 E. University Avenue, 3030 University Avenue and 3501 Ingersoll Avenue between about 12:10 and 12:40 p.m.

At the third location on Ingersoll, police say the cash Sanders stole had a GPS tracking device in it, providing officers with updates on the suspect’s location.

“As soon as that tracker starts to move, the security company reaches out to our communication center, and they’re able to give us a play-by-play as that thing pings, and they gave us the path,” Sgt. Paul Parizek said.

The device led them to the Oakridge neighborhood. The two suspects were arrested within 10 minutes.

“The tracker did its thing, our cops did their thing and nobody got hurt,” Parizek said.

At the first scene, a customer in the store at the E. University location drew out his handgun and intervened in the robbery.

“There was a lawfully armed citizen standing behind him who pulled his gun and intervened and basically scared him out of the store,” Parizek said.

Police say in total, seventeen packs of cigarettes, ice cream and $200 cash were stolen. Police say Burks was in the car with Sanders during the robberies. Authorities say she gave Sanders her gun to use in the crime.

“In the officers I talked to, none of us remember seeing a spree like this where you had one, two or three particularly so close together,” Parizek said.

Both Sanders and Burks are due back in court Jan. 29.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.