Rockford Police Chief releases statement explaining stance on enforcing immigration laws

By Jordilin Ruiz

Click here for updates on this story

ROCKFORD, Ill (WREX) — Rockford Police Department’s Chief of Police Carla Redd issues a statement regarding their roles in enforcing immigration laws.

“The Rockford Police Department is committed to fostering trust and ensuring every resident and visitor feels safe accessing our services in the City of Rockford. We focus on building strong relationships within our community and prioritizing public safety, above all else.

The enforcement of civil immigration laws is the primary responsibility of federal agencies, including U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). The Rockford Police Department does not participate in civil immigration-related investigations or actions. We only consider an individual’s immigration status in cases where there is a reasonable belief that the person has committed serious crimes that pose a threat to public safety.

Also, the ability to file police reports or access services from the Rockford Police Department is not dependent on a person’s citizenship or immigration status. We understand that seeking help can be a vulnerable moment, and we want every person to feel safe, valued, and respected when they turn to us. Our mission is rooted in compassion and service, and the Rockford Police department is here to provide support without judgement or bias. We are honored to serve and protect all who call Rockford home.”

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.