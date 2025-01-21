Suspects open fire on homeowners in car break-ins; deputies issue warning

By Stephanie Moore

GREENVILLE, South Carolina (WYFF) — Investigators with the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office are issuing a warning to homeowners after two separate victims were shot at during a car break-in.

Greenville County investigators received two car break-in reports on Crestwood Drive on Jan. 18 involving three suspects.

In one of the incidents, during the early morning hours, a homeowner was shot at before the suspect ran from the scene, investigators said.

The following day, deputies received at least eight reports of auto break-ins in the vicinity of Alderwood Court in Taylors, and during one of those incidents, another homeowner was shot at and hit by three masked suspects who were breaking into a car on his property.

The victim is expected to survive.

The sheriff’s office said that homeowners should consider these suspects armed and dangerous. They ask you do not approach and call 911.

Investigators request that anyone with information concerning these cases call 864-501-6923 or Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 23-CRIME.

