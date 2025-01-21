Swim coach plunges to raise $6,000 for WNC people impacted by Helene

By Kimberly King and Ruby Annas

BLACK MOUNTAIN, North Carolina (WLOS) — Volunteers helping Helene families in Swannanoa and Black Mountain are taking it one step further with a polar plunge pool challenge to raise thousands.

Beth Rathbone is a swim coach for Owen High School in Buncombe County and Mountain Heritage in Yancey County.

She has a personal goal to raise $6,000 as she plunges this Saturday, Jan. 25 into a Black Mountain pool in frigid temps.

Friends and strangers are donating to her Venmo account.

“So, for me to be in 20-degree weather outside and my pool temperature to be in the teens it’s a huge thing but it’s something I’m willing to do even though I normally wouldn’t for a better cause which is helping people in WNC,” said Rathbone.

Rathbone’s plunge is part of an all-day event that includes a block party fundraiser from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Jan. 25 at Dark City Customs body shop on Old 70.

Money will go towards building tiny homes and will support existing homes that need roofs, insulation and drywall.

