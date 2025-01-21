Skip to Content
WATCH: Girl’s hospital room flooded with birthday cards from community

A local family's heartfelt plea for birthday wishes turned into an overwhelming show of love and community support.
A local family’s heartfelt plea for birthday wishes turned into an overwhelming show of love and community support.
    ARIZONA (KNXV) — A local family’s heartfelt plea for birthday wishes turned into an overwhelming show of love and community support.

A few weeks before her 6th birthday, Katie Robinson ended up in the hospital fighting for her life after contracting sepsis.

Her mom, Sarah, took to Facebook to ask for prayers and maybe a few birthday cards from the community to brighten her hospital stay. What happened next was nothing short of extraordinary.

Families, schools, and neighbors flooded her hospital room with hundreds of cards, handmade with care and love.

