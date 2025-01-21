With Trump’s return to office, DACA recipient uncertain of what’s next voices concerns

By Andres Valle

SACRAMENTO, California (KCRA) — President Donald Trump has returned to the White House for a second term. Trump signed multiple executive orders on immigration on Monday.

Some people are now facing uncertainty about what lies ahead for the next four years, specifically recipients of an Obama-era policy known as the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA). The then-president implemented the program in 2012.

“Unfortunately, the uncertainty under any administration has always been present,” said Jorge Reyes-Salinas.

Reyes-Salinas was brought to the United States from Peru as a child in 2004. Since then, Reyes-Salinas has called California home and did not know he was undocumented until he was in high school.

He then became a DACA recipient, also known as a “Dreamer.”

“It’s really basically being like that most perfect citizen under the law to make sure that that we can not get deported and work here,” Reyes-Salinas said.

The program has been protecting young undocumented immigrants brought to the United States as children from deportation. It also allows many to work, go to school, own businesses, and much more.

The program allowed Reyes-Salinas to further his education and eventually move to Sacramento, where he worked in the Capitol and is now part of the organization Equality California.

“Even with the barriers that I have and the barriers that other recipients have, we can still make a difference. And as many political parties may disagree with our existence here, we’re still, in a lot of cases, working for them,” Reyes-Salinas said.

The program requires participants to renew every two years, but faced legal problems during Trump’s first term.

“I think now, since the last Trump administration when it became a legal battle with the Supreme Court, there’s a bigger fear because of all the things that Dreamers have built because of the program. A lot of us now, the concern is not so much how would I continue to go to school and get my diploma or afford college — is how do I make sure my family has a roof over their head,” Reyes-Salinas said.

There are more than 500,000 DACA recipients in the country right now.

Organizations like the Coalition for Humane Immigrant Rights want to make sure that people like Reyes-Salinas stay protected.

“You have the right to remain silent. All you have to do is identify yourself to Border Patrol or ICE, but you don’t have to give them any information about your immigration status,” said Angelica Salas, the executive director of CHIRLA.

CHIRLA offers free consultations for immigrants that explain their rights if questioned about their immigration status.

They also have a hotline, 888-624-4752, that offers assistance as well.

Reyes-Salinas believes organizations like CHIRLA are vital to keeping immigrants in the country.

“It’s definitely now more than ever important for everyone to voice their concerns and voice their identities and not let fear cloud everything,” Reyes-Salinas said.

