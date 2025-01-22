Anne Frank exhibit in NYC recreates rooms family hid in during World War II

By Allen Devlin

NEW YORK (WCBS/WLNY) — New York City’s Center for Jewish History is hosting an Anne Frank exhibit that recreates the rooms she and her family hid in during World War II and the Holocaust.

It opens Jan. 27, which is Holocaust Remembrance Day, and closes at the end of April.

This is the first time ever the Anne Frank House is presenting the immersive exhibit outside of Amsterdam. For more information, visit AnneFrankExhibit.org.

“You have to learn from the past”

“The exhibition is a beacon. It’s a beacon of remembrance. It’s a beacon of education. It’s a beacon of awareness,” Anne Frank House Executive Director Ronald Leopold said.

The halls of the exhibit are lined with artifacts and screens playing videos depicting the war and the ensuing struggle, emphasizing the life of the teenage girl and her family.

The purpose of the displays is education and remembrance.

“As we open Anne Frank the Exhibition, we do so in memory of the 6 million Jews who were murdered, and we do so remembering the 1.5 million Jewish children who were murdered,” said Michael Glickman, CEO and founder of JMUSE.

Along with handwritten notes from Anne Frank herself, there are translations of her diary in dozens of languages, videos from her childhood and a walk through the tragedy that was the rise of Hitler. It’s a step into the past to protect the present and the future.

“Of course, you need to learn about the past, but you also have to learn from the past,” Leopold said. “We are reminded of our shared responsibility to carry this message forward.”

