City Council approves making Huntington Beach a ‘non-sanctuary city’

By David González

Click here for updates on this story

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. (KABC) — Huntington Beach has been declared a “non-sanctuary city” after a unanimous vote by the City Council Tuesday evening.

In a 7-0 vote, the City Council approved the resolution brought by Mayor Pat Burns.

Burns says the move will help law enforcement follow federal immigration protocols under the new Trump administration.

California is currently a sanctuary state.

President Donald Trump’s executive order tackling the crisis at the U.S.-Mexico border has the full support of Burns.

Burns wants the city to back any efforts made by the Trump administration to enforce federal immigration law.

“We need every law enforcement effort, whenever called upon, whether it be fighting terrorists, whether it be fighting purse snatchers, or whatever it is, we have to have every law enforcement tool to best serve our citizens,” Burns said.

His resolution declare the city of Huntington Beach a “non-sanctuary city for illegal immigration for the prevention of crime.”

“It’s not meaning that our police are going to go out and look for, patrol and pull over people for being illegal,” Burns said. “That’s not our capacity. That’s a federal job.”

The mayor believes the state’s sanctuary law limits the cooperation between state and local law enforcement with federal immigration authorities.

“It’s taking out a link of a chain that we can’t afford,” Burns said. “We’re weakening the law enforcement efforts to the city to make it the safest place.”

Some residents like Jacquelyn Leyva say the resolution is divisive.

“I fully do not support Huntington Beach being a ‘non-sanctuary city,'” Leyva said. “It really disappoints me because we have separation of federal versus state laws for this reason because we need to protect our citizens within California and especially within Huntington Beach.”

Burns disagrees.

He said his top priority is keeping residents safe.

“It’s putting Huntington Beach first,” he said. “It’s nothing to fight the state on. If it does, so be it, but it’s really to serve Huntington Beach.”

All seven elected members of the City Council are conservative, so the resolution was expected to pass.

Eyewitness News reached out to Gov. Gavin Newsom’s office for comment on the vote and hasn’t heard back.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.