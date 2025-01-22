Local shops find creative ways to sustain business in frigid temperatures

By Rex Hodge

HAYWOOD COUNTY, North Carolina (WLOS) — Here in the Western North Carolina mountains, we’re dealing with multiple days of below-freezing temperatures.

It not only penetrates our bones, but it impacts businesses, and the tourism industry is forced to make adjustments.

Foot traffic slows down when it gets frigid. However, businesses and tourism keep going. So, the businesses take a different strategy.

A sign outside a shop says it all: “Baby, it’s cold outside.”

To get away from the cold, Jessica Garrick invites folks to come inside her store, The Southern Loft on Waynesville’s Main Street.

“People don’t want to walk around when it’s 10 degrees outside, you know. It’s frigid,” Garrick said.

Come in, warm up, and perhaps stock up on clothes and gifts. But Garrick acknowledges it’s a slow time of year, not many strolling the sidewalks, so she pumps up her store’s online presence.

“You know, it’s January. You never know what you’re going to get, and you just got to go with it,” said Patricia Miller at her nearby gift shop, Affairs of the Heart.

“It’s been quiet. But I had some customers yesterday. You know we get a few people coming up to ski. So, it’s all good. But we expect it,” Miller said.

That’s the trick, Miller said, to sustaining her business through the slow, winter season.

“You have to plan for it. That way, you don’t get all freaked out,” Miller said.

Miller says there’s a benefit to the quiet time.

“We just take this time to re-set and clean up and get ready for the season again,” said Miller.

Corrina Ruffieux heads Haywood County’s Tourism Development Authority. While it’s the slowest time for visitors, she says people are still coming, even with cold weather.

Ruffieux said there are cozy places to stay.

“They can still enjoy their cabins, their vacation rentals. That’s one of the advantages of the lodging product we have here in Haywood County,” Ruffieux said.

Skiing at Cataloochee and tubing remain popular winter attractions and marketing the area as a winter destination full of activities continues to grow. The 3rd annual Visit Haywood Ice Fest starts January 30.

“We have 4 days full of events, all icy wintery-themed,” said Ruffieux. “The main event at the Maggie Valley Festival Grounds and the Waynesville ice stroll to the ice rink in Canton, to a super fun 5K on the HCC campus. We want some chilly weather but not so cold that it keeps people away.”

That’s the desired forecast for maximum visitation.

