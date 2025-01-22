Rapist, murderer Gerald Craffey seeks parole for 4th time

By Jamy Pombo Sesselman

Click here for updates on this story

BOSTON (WCVB) — A parole hearing was held Wednesday for a Dedham man convicted of raping and murdering a woman in her Hyde Park home more than three decades ago.

Gerald Craffey, 54, killed 33-year-old Corinne Flynn in 1991 and was sentenced to life in prison. The crime went unsolved for four years until DNA linked the murder to Craffey, who was 24 years old when he killed Flynn.

He pleaded guilty to aggravated rape and second-degree murder, which made him eligible for parole.

It was Craffey’s fourth attempt to be granted parole. In 2021, the parole board unanimously voted that Craffey was “not a suitable candidate for parole” and said he should pursue the Sex Offender Treatment Program at the Massachusetts Treatment Center.

During his opening remarks Wednesday, Craffey apologized to Flynn’s family and said he’s deeply ashamed and regretful of his violent actions.

Flynn’s daughter, Courtney Stenstrom, was 8 years old when her mother was murdered. She said there’s no apology or amount of training that would change her mind about releasing Craffey from prison.

“I don’t see how someone who has been so evil for so long can all of a sudden be rehabilitated in four years,” Stenstrom said.

Craffey was friends with Flynn’s brother and was back in the lives of the victim’s family right after the murder, even helping clean up the victim’s blood in the house, 5 Investigates’ Mike Beaudet has reported.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.