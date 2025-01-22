Tickets selling fast for Sunday’s Chiefs-Bills AFC Championship Game clash

By Jackson Kurtz

KANSAS CITY, Missouri (KMBC) — Chiefs-Bills tickets are going fast for the AFC showdown this Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium.

“It’s an exciting time. You know, everyone loves this time of year. We’re very, you know, blessed to be able to get to do this again,” said Jason Durbin, senior vice president of ticket operations at Tickets for Less.

Tickets for the game are in high demand.

“It’s the biggest game, you know, always comes with a higher, you know, ticket price because of the magnitude of the game,” said Durbin.

The average price of Chiefs tickets on Tickets For Less is around $300.

“We’ll see a pretty steady flow throughout the week. and then it really starts picking up on Friday, Saturday when people have to start making those decisions like, are you going to make it out or you not?” said Durbin.

Tickets for Less said a big influx of fans were buying tickets after the Bills secured their spot in the championship game.

“And a lot of that is actually Bills fans that are trying to get their way out to Kansas City,” said Durbin.

The local ticket marketplace says many people will be buying tickets up until game day.

But Tickets for Less said it’s smarter to buy them sooner rather than later.

“So the earlier you get the more availability you have, like, right now there’s a pretty good selection. It’s going to sell out, it’s such a big game and, such high stakes involved,” said Durbin.

Tickets for Less said buy tickets from a reputable source that is partnered with the Chiefs or NFL.

