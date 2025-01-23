Antioch High shooting: Emphasizing the importance of Spanish translation in a crisis

By Nikki Hauser

NASHVILLE (WTVF) — The aftermath of the Antioch High School shooting was a stressful situation that may have been complicated by language barriers.

Many parents and guardians flocked to the reunification site at the Ascension St. Thomas medical pavilion to reconnect with their kids.

One community activist also rushed there to translate messages and make sure Spanish families stayed informed.

“People are left with all this uncertainty and anxiety, emotions are running high,” explained Melissa Alvarez with Tennessee Hispanic Action Network.

She said Spanish-speaking parents wouldn’t know what was going on or what needed to happen next if there were no available translators.

Antioch is a community filled with Spanish neighborhoods. According to a 2020 report from the school, Antioch High School has a student population that’s 35% Hispanic.

Alvarez, a parent herself, says that makes communication critical.

“I came out here with a bullhorn to be able to help direct things,” she went on. “I came here just to serve…to be able to help people in understanding what’s going on, maybe feel a little bit more peace and calm.”

While she commended the Metro Nashville Police Department for providing at least one Spanish-speaking officer to help, she said more translators and Spanish resources could have assisted these families even more during an emotionally heightened situation.

