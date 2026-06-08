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Hottest Temps Of The Year Arrive Late Week

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Published 3:33 PM

Get ready for heat! Some of the hottest temperatures of the year are on deck with another warm and sunny stretch is setting up as high pressure strengthens over the West. Temperatures are going to climb fairly steadily through the week, with highs pushing into the 105-108° range by Thursday and likely topping out around 108-112° Friday and Saturday--which would be the hottest temperatures we've seen so far this year.

While we likely won't break records, the combo of prolonged heat and warm overnight lows will bring Moderate HeatRisk to the valley, even some Major HeatRisk possible by the weekend. Afternoon and evening breezes will remain fairly typical, especially near the Banning Pass, but widespread wind concerns are not expected.

Looking ahead, there's some uncertainty late this weekend as a surge of subtropical moisture may drift into the Southwest. If that happens, temperatures could come down a few degrees while high clouds increase. Otherwise, Sunday could end up just as hot—or even hotter—than Friday and Saturday.

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Katie Boer

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