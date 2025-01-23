Caught on camera: Houston Police Department officers seen stunt driving in snow



KTRK, HAMON BROWN, FACEBOOK, JADIER RICHARDSON, TIKTOK, CNN, Hamon Brown/Facebook, Jadier Richardson/TikTok

By Luke Jones

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) — Houston police say they’re investigating after multiple officers were recorded stunt driving in the snow.

Jadier Richardson recorded a marked patrol unit doing donuts in a Galleria-area Best Buy parking lot on Tuesday morning. In the video, you can see what appears to be another police officer standing watch.

“I thought it was pretty cool, honestly. I’m like, you don’t see that every day. (It’s a) little snowstorm, they are having a little fun,” Richardson said.

That same day, Hamon Brown filmed another marked patrol unit doing donuts in the parking lot of RIG Global Church in Sunnyside.

“They didn’t want nobody on the roads, but they out having fun. But if we do it, they gonna pull us over and take us to jail or write us some citations for it. I mean, that just ain’t right,” Brown said.

When asked for comment, Houston Police Officers’ Union President Doug Griffith texted Eyewitness News, “Cops love donuts! Lol.”

In a comment on Brown’s Facebook page, the union wrote: “Can’t believe you could see all that, and record it while driving on the road… with duct tape holding your windshield together.” The comment included a link to the HPD career website and ended with– “Join up. You’re a great multitasker.”

“Yeah, I got a little piece of tape, and my windshield is cracked. But guess what? You doing wrong. So, we both getting tickets,” Brown said.

None of the officers have been publicly identified, and it’s unclear what disciplinary action, if any, will be taken.

On Wednesday morning, an Eyewitness News crew filmed another marked unit driving the wrong way on a closed section of the South Loop near the Gulf Freeway. The unit can be seen driving in circles a total of six times.

Houston police released the following statement:

“The Houston Police Department is aware of two videos circulating on social media showing marked patrol units driving in the snow in parking lots. We take this matter seriously and are currently reviewing the incidents. Once additional facts are gathered, appropriate steps will be taken to address the situation internally.”

HPD later confirmed it reviewed the Eyewitness News video and said it was also investigating that.

