Dog breeder sentenced after pleading no contest to abuse case

By Jeremiah Estrada

HONOLULU (KITV) — Dog breeder Heather Hinkle was given a one-year deferred sentence and a $500 fine for an animal cruelty case in Waipio.

Hinkle pleaded no contest this morning to the animal cruelty case from this past September. The breeder was caught on surveillance video abusing Oban, a dog in her care, on Upai Place.

Despite being caught for the misdemeanor, the dog was returned to her care.

“The Hawaiian Humane Society is grateful to the prosecutors office for bringing this case to trial, but frustrated by the sentence,” said Anna Neubauer, Hawaiian Humane President and CEO. “There is a disconnect between our community, which values pets as family members, and the court system, which prioritizes property rights over protecting vulnerable animals.”

Hawaiian Humane supports HB698, a bill that was introduced in the current legislative session, that “amends the criminal penalties for various animal cruelty offenses by increasing the category of offense.” Representative Darius Kila, who sponsors this bill, introduced the measure after his community expressed the sentiment that the punishment for these crimes does not reflect the level of harm and heartache they cause.

“I am proud to work with Hawaiian Humane and advocates in my West Oʻahu community to ensure the most vulnerable animals are protected,” said Kila.

