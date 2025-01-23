Health and Hope: Free Mammograms, Vaccines, and Screenings at MLK Health Center

By Francis Page, Jr.

January 23, 2025 (Houston Style Magazine) — Mark your calendars, Houston! On Saturday, January 25, 2025, the Harris Health Martin Luther King Jr. Health Center is rolling out the red carpet for community wellness. From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., this Health and Wellness Fair promises more than just screenings—it’s a celebration of care, compassion, and community. Located at 3550 Swingle Road, the Martin Luther King Jr. Health Center is set to transform into a hub of health-focused activity. Offering free mammograms, COVID and flu vaccines, and screenings for blood pressure, cervical cancer, HIV, and HPV, this event underscores the health center’s unwavering commitment to serving Harris County. And for those bringing the little ones, children’s immunizations are part of the lineup too!

Why This Matters In a city as vibrant and diverse as Houston, access to quality healthcare can be a challenge for many. That’s where Harris Health steps in, bridging the gap and prioritizing the health of underserved communities. This event is more than just an opportunity—it’s a lifeline. Whether it’s the life-saving early detection of cervical cancer or the community-wide protection from contagious illnesses through vaccines, this health fair is here to empower residents to take charge of their well-being. For a touch of added care, Houston Food Bank will be on-site, distributing free food to attendees while supplies last. (Because we all know health begins with proper nutrition!) Attendees seeking mammograms or screenings for cervical cancer and HPV are encouraged to schedule appointments in advance by calling 281-454-0913. Don’t miss this chance to invest in yourself and your loved ones!

A Legacy of Care Established in 1966, Harris Health has become the guardian angel for Harris County, delivering exceptional care to uninsured and underinsured residents. Anchored by its renowned Ben Taub Hospital (Level I Trauma Center) and Lyndon B. Johnson Hospital (Level III Trauma Center), the Harris Health network boasts 37 health centers, clinics, and specialty locations that continue to raise the bar for public healthcare. Harris Health’s recognition as a Magnet® nursing excellence system and its partnerships with institutions like Baylor College of Medicine, UTHealth, and MD Anderson Cancer Center reflect a system built on innovation, resilience, and community-driven results. Their commitment to holistic health services makes events like this fair an extension of their mission to champion better health for all.

Spread the Word and Show Up Houston Style Magazine readers, here’s your call to action! Share this event with family, friends, and neighbors—because health is wealth, and no one should miss out. Join us in making January 25 a day to remember. Together, let’s support the incredible efforts of Harris Health and celebrate a healthier Houston. For more details, visit Harris Health’s WEBSITE or reach out at 281-454-0913 for appointment inquiries. Let’s show up, show out, and make health a priority in 2025!

