Highschooler earns all 138 Boy Scout merit badges

By Norman Seawright

LOUISVILLE, Kentucky (WLKY) — A remarkable, rare achievement has been reached by a young Boy Scout from Louisville.

George Green IV, a junior at Whitefield Academy, has earned every merit badge available, a feat accomplished by fewer than 1% of scouts. Only 596 scouts have ever achieved this milestone, making George’s accomplishment even more impressive.

George’s family and classmates gathered to celebrate his unique achievement. The merit badges are designed to help scouts explore potential career paths. George humorously admitted to going well above and beyond.

“I was a little bit extra. I mean, some people recommend, you know, you do one to three, maybe four at a time,” he said.

Yet, he managed to work on up to 35 badges simultaneously.

Of those 138 badges, George has a few favorites. “I love scuba diving, rifle and then horsemanship,” he said.

These badges represent countless hours of dedication across a variety of activities.

Even George’s mother, Julie, was surprised by some of his adventures.

“Our canoe got swamped on the way home; a black bear came into the campsite, but I enjoyed every part of it,” George said.

Julie laughed — it was the first time she had heard of this.

“So, I think he — I don’t recall that part, actually,” she said.

Julie is proud of her son’s accomplishments and what they represent for him.

“A big push in this journey for him was realizing that he can do really hard things like that and that he can be self-sufficient,” she said.

In addition to the official badges, George has earned a unique “social distancing merit badge,” which he received during the COVID-19 pandemic. Although not official (he calls it a “spoof” badge), it serves as a reminder of the time he was able to dedicate to his passion.

As for his future, George has decided to pursue a military career.

“I do end up going to college, I’d like it to be at a military academy. I’m thinking Coast Guard,” he said.

George is not only a dedicated scout but also a soccer player, actor and avid outdoorsman, showcasing his diverse talents and commitment to personal growth.

