Kyrstin Johnson, Temple University gymnast, opens up about viral hip-hop floor routine

By Wakisha Bailey

Click here for updates on this story

Pennsylvania (KYW) — Temple gymnast Kyrstin Johnson’s floor routine is blowing up on social media. People can not get enough of her routine that pays tribute to hip-hop and Black culture.

“Being able to be myself,” Johnson said.

Johnson owes much of her success to being herself and having fun. Her dance routine featured Kendrick’s Lamar “Not Like Us”.

Johnson says the song fits her personality and is a nod to her previous success at Alabama’s oldest private historically Black liberal arts college, Talladega College.

Johnson says she may get nerves, but she’s focused on living in the moment, especially at Temple University.

On Jan. 5, Johnson posted her routine on social media and heard notifications started coming in. Her video on TikTok has over 160,000 views and counting, and clips of the routine have blown up and been shared on other social accounts as well.

This young gymnast may showcase her athleticism on the floor, but her crown and hair express her confidence, which she hopes inspires others.

“I want to show little girls you can do the same thing as well. I am seriously in love with my hair,” Johnson said.

She says her time spent at Talladega College is where she learned to embrace “Kyrstin.”

“Just be yourself, you’re only going to be doing this sport but for so long,” Johnson said.

Johnson will compete with her team Feb. 2-8 at McGonigle Hall.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.