Lawsuit alleges “scheme” in Bishop Luers administration to conceal child porn videos

By Caitlynn Shipe

Click here for updates on this story

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) — A lawsuit is accusing members of Bishop Luers High School administration of participating in a “scheme” to ignore and conceal pornographic videos.

The recently filed lawsuit names four minor victims, under the pseudonym “Jane Doe,” and their parents as well as seven defendants.

These include the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Indianapolis and Fort Wayne-South Bend, the high school, James Huth, David Maugel, Scott Kreiger and Kevin Mann.

According to the lawsuit, videos of pornographic clips and images of women and girls were created by male students at the high school.

The lawsuit says the videos superimposed female students’ names over pornographic images that shared a general appearance to the students.

Reports state a total of 34 current and former female students were named within the created videos.

The lawsuit claims three male students circulated and distributed the videos prior to Sept. 19, 2023 to other Bishop Luers students and area high schools.

According to the lawsuit, the school’s former Principal, and current Director of Development, James Huth was made aware of the videos as early as February 2023.

The lawsuit also alleges that at no point did Huth report the videos to authorities.

Documents state one of the victims discovered the videos after a male student showed it to her. The lawsuit says the girl confronted another male student in class who admitted to creating the videos.

According to the lawsuit, the boy told her if she reported him, it could “ruin his chances of becoming a doctor.”

Reports state Dean of Students and Athletic Director Kevin Mann had a meeting with the student where Mann confirmed the boy admitted to making the videos.

The lawsuit claims Mann, Huth and former vice principal and current Principal Scott Kreiger also failed to notify the female students’ parents of the videos.

Documents allege that Mann told the victims’ parents that he had no duty to contact the authorities about the videos because he didn’t believe a crime had been committed.

According to the lawsuit, once the videos became public knowledge, Huth told one or more parents that the defendants “had been trying to kill this” for some time.

Reports state the victims’ parents met with Mann and Kreiger in September 2023 to discuss the videos, during which Kreiger repeatedly said, “We don’t want to falsely accuse the boys.”

The lawsuit claims several female students were called out of classes by Bishop Luers administration to speak about the videos.

According to the lawsuit, Kreiger told two victims that “others” needed to investigate the videos before he could do anything about them.

Additionally, the lawsuit alleges that Kreiger told the girls that the administration “has a lot of things on our plates right now,” “women’s brains and boys’ brains are very different” and “guys will do guy things.”

Documents express that Superintendent Maguel spoke with one of the victim’s parents and explained the situation was “not a disciplinary issue, merely a training issue.”

The lawsuit claims the “Jane Does” suffered from depression and negative feelings toward attending school, participating in activities and interacting with Bishop Luers leadership.

The lawsuit calls for a judgement against the defendants in an amount to be determined at trial, considering compensatory damages, general and special damages, punitive damages and other proper relief.

WFFT has reached out to Bishop Luers and the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend for comment and has yet to hear back.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.