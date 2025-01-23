Skip to Content
Shooting in pharmacy parking lot turns fatal; search underway

<i>KTBS via CNN Newsource</i><br/>A pharmaceutical rep walking to his vehicle in the Walgreens parking lot was fatally shot Wednesday morning during an apparent robbery attempt
A pharmaceutical rep walking to his vehicle in the Walgreens parking lot was fatally shot Wednesday morning during an apparent robbery attempt
    SHREVEPORT, Louisiana (KTBS) — A pharmaceutical rep walking to his vehicle in the Walgreens parking lot was fatally shot Wednesday morning during an apparent robbery attempt, police said.

Cpl. Chris Bordelon has confirmed the victim died from his injuries.

The shooting was reported around 10:20 a.m. at the Walgreens at the corner of Line Avenue and Kings Highway. Byrd High School, which is across the street, was put on lockdown for a short time as a precautionary measure.

The shooter drove away from the scene in a white van belonging to the victim.

A short time later, four schools in Bossier City were put on restricted movement as police searched the Riverwood Apartments for a suspect possibly tied to the shooting.

A white van was removed from the parking lot by a tow truck. Bordelon said it was reported stolen.

The suspect reportedly ran away from the apartment complex. A search continues.

