Suspects rob vape shop at gunpoint

By Kimber Collins

WAIPAHU, Hawaii (KITV) — Three armed suspects robbed a Kunia vape store on Tuesday night making two hits at the same store in four months.

Staff at 24 Vapes said the armed suspects stole cellphones from employees, personal belongings, cash from the tip jar and disposable vapes from the store.

Surveillance footage showed two masked suspects with guns walking into the store around 8 p.m. Another suspect is seen guarding the door.

The men then stole numerous items, jumping behind the counter to do so. Thankfully, no employees were hurt.

Thieves hit 24 Vapes previously last October, leaving neighboring shop owners to wondering what could happen next.

“This is an ongoing thing and I don’t see it stopping. It keeps happening like every couple months. Maybe it keeps happening so hopefully it stops. It’s not too safe,” said Erik Franklin, Fade Zone owner.

“People need to pay attention more to our peoples safety, it’s the most important,” said Hebe Lin, employee at S7 Icy Bubble. “Especially being next to the store, we work here every day, so we want safety, it is the most important to us.”

CrimeStoppers Honolulu confirm vape shop robberies are on the rise.

“The ones that we were seeing before, the smash and grabs, they are coming when the business is closed, either shattering windows or doors, making entry and taking whatever they can. It is quite startling to see the fact that they are coming in armed now,” said Chris Kim, CrimeStoppers Honolulu.

They believe this is due to the product’s value.

“The problem is there is such a big market out there for it. They have definitely raised the price over the years. People are realizing you can come rip off the stores and sell it out on the black market, so that is what we expect,” said Kim.

Police found and arrested suspects in Tuesday night’s crime charges are pending.

