1 person dead, juvenile among 2 others injured in shooting, police say

By Jake Shindel, Tori Yorgey

BALTIMORE (WBAL) — One person is dead and two others, including a juvenile, were injured after a shooting Wednesday night, police said.

Baltimore police said officers were called around 5:30 p.m. to a shooting in the 5400 block of York Road, where they found a 52-year-old woman suffering from an apparent gunshot wound inside a car. She died at the scene.

An 11-year-old girl and 29-year-old man who were also shot were found toward the back of the vehicle. Police said the woman who died was the 11-year-old girl’s grandmother. The girl and the man were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

“I was really sad to hear that,” said a man named Victor. “It’s really a shame that an 11-year-old girl got shot.”

While no arrests have been made, police said Thursday that there were two shooters.

“We don’t know exactly what caused it, but we have an idea, and we think it’s going to be something very minor compared to the tragedy they inflicted on this family,” said Baltimore Police Commissioner Richard Worley.

Leaders at nearby schools confirmed there was a basketball game about a half hour before the shooting.

Aisha Wickes and Tiffany Halsey, the principals of the Tunbridge and the Belair-Edison schools, sent letters to families on Wednesday, informing them that they believe an altercation at a basketball game led to the shooting, which happened around 30 minutes later just five blocks away from the basketball game.

The letter read in part: “At around 5 p.m., at the end of a basketball game that The Tunbridge School was hosting between The Belair-Edison School and The Seed School, an altercation occurred in the gymnasium. The altercation was immediately managed by staff and the situation was de-escalated. The two teams were dismissed from the school separately and safely departed on their buses.

“Later, at around 5:35 p.m., there was a shooting on York Road and Woodbourne Avenue. Families at the school around that time may have seen the police activity. Police are currently investigating this incident.”

Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott spoke about the shooting Thursday, saying: “Unfortunately, we are here again where basic conflict ends in the cowardly taking of life. And in this case, we had a woman killed and two other folks injured, which is completely unacceptable. This is unacceptable at any time but when you have folks shooting and gunning down women right in the middle of a main thoroughfare over any simple thing, we will not tolerate that. We will not tolerate, as we say in the streets, sucker behavior.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Metro Crime Stoppers at 866-7LOCKUP.

