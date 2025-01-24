4 people dead, including 2 children, in apparent murder-suicide

By Heather Lang, Christopher DeRose

RUFFSDALE, Pennsylvania (KDKA) — Four people, including two children, are dead after an apparent murder-suicide in Westmoreland County.

State police converged on a home on Keck Lane in Ruffsdale, which is in Hempfield Township, early Friday morning. They are investigating the incident.

The Westmoreland County Coroner’s Office was also called to the scene and confirmed that a family of four died.

The adults are identified as Paul Swarner, 35, and Karen Swarner, 32, and the children are Evelyn, 5, and Connor, 1, according to the coroner’s office.

The investigation continues.

