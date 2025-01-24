Fan makes MidFirst Bank $20,000 shot during Thunder-Mavericks game

By Josh Wallace

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOCO) — An Oklahoma City Thunder fan was feeling lucky during Thursday night’s game against the Dallas Mavericks.

After receiving the last good luck bump from Rumble the Bison, the fan lined up and sunk the half-court shot, winning $20,000.

Oklahoma City Thunder officials identified the man as 19-year-old Jake Amy, an Edmond resident.

A student at the University of Oklahoma, Amy told officials he plans to “invest the money.”

Officials said this is the 24th time a fan has made the shot since the contest started in 2008 and the first to make the shot in the 2024-2025 season.

