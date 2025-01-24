‘Sarah’s Law’ passed both chambers of Congress nearly 9 years after woman’s death

By Pete Cuddihy

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (KETV) — Almost nine years ago, a Council Bluffs woman died in a car crash involving an undocumented immigrant who was drunk driving.

Sarah Root’s mother has been fighting ever since to get a law passed that would require police to detain any undocumented immigrant who commits a crime resulting in death or serious injury.

After years of trying to get the bill passed in both chambers of Congress, “Sarah’s Law” was signed by Speaker Mike Johnson Thursday and is on its way to the president.

Sarah Root was just 21 years old when investigators say she was killed, hours after graduating college in Bellevue. The man who was accused posted bond and was never seen again.

After Sarah’s death, Iowa Sen. Joni Ernst made it her mission to seek justice for Sarah and proposed Sarah’s Law.

Ernst first brought Sarah’s Law to the Senate in 2016, but it was repeatedly struck down until Wednesday.

