Sergeant Major at Winn Army Hospital overcomes cancer, inspires with resilience and leadership

FORT STEWART, Georgia (WJCL) — A beloved figure at Winn Army Community Hospital, Sgt. Maj. Bryan Wright’s journey is a testament to resilience, leadership, and dedication, especially after overcoming a battle with cancer.

Wright, who has served in the U.S. Army for over 20 years, reflects on his time with the military with pride.

“Obviously, the Army’s the best,” he said.

Originally from Florida, Wright joined the Army right out of high school as an artillery soldier, a decision he made because he found the job exciting.

“I got to blow stuff up for a living,” he said with a laugh.

His dedication to service took a difficult turn in 2019 when he was diagnosed with colorectal cancer.

“That’s a big blow to anybody,” Wright said. “You really don’t know what the outcome is going to be or how bad it’s going to be.”

But with the support of his colleagues and Army medicine, Wright was able to make a remarkable recovery.

“I’ve always had trust and respect for Army medicine, but having to be an actual patient inside Army medicine — they were excellent,” he said, expressing gratitude for the care he received.

After completing his treatment and being declared cancer-free, Wright received more good news: he had been selected to attend the prestigious Sergeant Major Academy, earning the highest enlisted rank in the Army.

But Wright’s accomplishments didn’t stop there. After three attempts over the years, he finally earned his Expert Field Medical Badge at the age of 51, a significant milestone in his career.

Wright’s leadership and personal strength have left a lasting impact on his colleagues at Winn Army Community Hospital.

“He’s just a stellar human being,” said Command Sgt. Maj. Jan Miller, the command sergeant major at the hospital.

Wright’s story continues to inspire those around him, proving that resilience and determination can overcome any challenge.

