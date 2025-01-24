Woman says her maltipoo was attacked, killed by 5 ‘wolf dogs’ while on daily walk

By Carolina Estrada

SACRAMENTO, California (KCRA) — Goretti Deanda’s maltipoo, Chloe, was on her daily walk with her mother at John Strauch Park in South Natomas when she was attacked and killed by a pack of “wolf dogs.”

“They came out of nowhere and they just started attacking Chloe,” said Deanda. “They were just huge.”

Animal control officials confirmed the animals are wolf-dog hybrid mixes, and were recently seen roaming around the area.

Initially, there were five wolf dogs, but only one of them remains at large.

“I just hope animal control gets all of them,” said Deanda.

After receiving nearly a dozen reports, Vice Mayor Karina Talamantes sent out a warning to residents.

“They were scared to go outside, or they were scared to go on walks with their pets,” Talamantes told KCRA 3.

The sightings started last week in areas like Discovery Park and South Natomas.

Officials confirmed at least two dogs have been attacked by these wolf dogs.

“We need everybody to send us the location as soon as they see them,” said Talamantes.

People can report sightings of the wolf dogs to a direct line at 916-215-7102.

