A Eagles-Commanders divided household uses their rivalry to help out the community

By Ryan Hughes

DELRAN, New Jersey (KYW) — As soon as you pull onto Keith and Rachel Gray’s street you can tell they are a house divided.

“We’re used to this, we’re used to doing good and winning,” said Rachel Gray.

Rachel Gray is a lifelong Eagles fan and her husband, Keith, cheers for the Commanders.

“It’s been a big part of our family, our marriage, and one of our first few dates we had was going to watch our game, and here we are today,” said Keith Gray, dressed in Commanders gear.

An NFC Championship, and possibly more important, bragging rights are on the line in the Gray’s house. Opposing team flags hang on each side of the front door, and even the couple’s sons are split. Carter takes after Mom and Cameron wears burgundy and gold like Dad.

“It’s just going to be a stressful Sunday for the championship. Eagles vs Commanders, you don’t see that at all,” said Carter Gray.

Keith Gray is a Washington season ticket holder and admits he’s not used to his team winning. “It’s been a long time. I was a kid back in ’91 during the glory years as they say,” he said.

“We do have to hear his mouth a little bit more, but it’s still fun. We still try to keep it fun,” said Rachel Gray while laughing.

The couple said there’s been a lot of trolling and trash-talking this week. And to make things even more interesting they’re collecting canned goods and asked neighbors and friends to drop the items off in the bins in their front yard next to the team they want to see win on Sunday.

“He has the money raised…I have the cans collected so we still have a couple of days but we have to get those donations rolling,” Rachel Gray said.

“This has been a lot of fun. The reality is I’m doing this with them and that’s never happened in all the years we’ve been together,” Keith Gray said.

The Gray family will be watching Sunday’s game at home. No matter who wins, they said they plan to take all the donations to a food pantry in Burlington County.

