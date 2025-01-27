Skip to Content
102-year-old WWII veteran living in Louisville celebrates birthday

    MIDDLETOWN, Kentucky (WLKY) — A surprise birthday celebration was held today for James “Ralph” Cochran, a World War II veteran, at his assisted living facility in Middletown.

Cochran, who turned 102, was born on January 26, 1923, in Lynnville, Kentucky, and spent most of his life in Hopkinsville before moving to Louisville for health reasons.

Despite his age, Cochran remains active and mentally sharp, even continuing to drive.

He credits his family, especially his daughter, for their support.

“I have a smart daughter here,” said Cochran. “And I always say people who have daughters when they get old are fortunate because they do everything for you.”

Cochran served as a radio operator for the Army Air Forces during World War II, being inducted on December 17, 1943, and honorably discharged on April 23, 1946.

